Rachel Shebesh disses Ndombolo as she once again goes Shaku – VIDEO

Rachel Shebesh has once again showcased her dancing skills in a viral video.

The Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary is captured in the undated video dancing shaku to Davido’s ‘If’.

The CAS is seen dancing with a man and at some point seeks to teach him how to do the shaku dance.

He fails and unleashes an uncoordinated move, with Shebesh saying: “This is where it goes south.”

At some point, she brags about not dancing to classical music.

“We are not dancing to sijui Ndombolo ya 1944. Tell them we are posh. We are not doing those old lingalas,” she says.

‘If’ is a song that was released by Nigeria’s Davido in February 2017.

In June this year, Shebesh, while leading over 30 women comprising of governors, MPs, Senators, and members of the executive in Murang’a where they graced a series of events, showed off her dance moves as she danced to Diamond Platnumz’s hit song ‘Tetema‘.

In the video clip that has gone viral on social media, Shebesh combined the famous ‘Shaku’ and ‘Tetema’ dance moves by shaking her shoulders and jumping up while other women leaders tried to emulate her.