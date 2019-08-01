Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

News

Rabble-rouser Sonko says Ken Okoth had second wife and child – VIDEO

By Anita Chepkoech August 1st, 2019 1 min read

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday dropped a bombshell at the funeral of Ken Okoth claiming that the late Kibra MP had a second wife and a child.

The governor demanded that Okoth’s family should recognise the child.

OTHER ARTICLES

“Ken will not forgive me if I don’t save the situation. Ken fell in love with a nurse called Anita from the Sonko rescue team. In 2017, he asked me to help him nominate his second wife to the County Assembly and. Out of respect for him, I nominated Ann Nthumbi.”

Monica Okoth is the recognized wife of the MP.

More to follow

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Ruto reveals his secret hand in Laboso’s decision to...