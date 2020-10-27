Quiver Lounge on the spot again for flouting Covid-19 measures





Popular entertainment joint, Quiver Lounge, situated along Thika Road in Nairobi is on the spot for allegedly operating in disregard of the government’s Covid-19 containment measures.

This follows accusations that the lounge had been allowing unregulated congestion of revelers without enforcing social distancing guidelines as required.

This was claimed by Mowlem MCA Benson Mwangi, who raised concern over the operation of the joint only launched in September, fingering it for disregarding the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 protocols announced when pubs and restaurants were allowed to operate.

Mwangi, who was speaking in the Nairobi County Assembly, intimated that the said club was risking the lives of revellers and other Kenyans amid efforts to contain Covid-19.

“The government has made tremendous efforts towards flattening the curve. It should therefore concern everybody when businesses, especially social places fail to adhere to these guidelines and expose many people to this disease coming at a time when countries fear for a second wave,” said Mr Mwangi.

The entertainment joint was raided by police only last month for flouting directives issued by the health ministry regarding closure time of all bars and nightclubs countrywide.

The MCA now wants the assembly’s Culture and Community Services and Health Services committees to investigate why the club is being allowed to operate in such a manner.

“Pursuant to Standing Order 45(2), I wish to request for a statement from the chairperson of the two committees regarding the disregard of the government’s Covid-19 containment measures at Quiver Lounge along Thika Road,” said the Jubilee MCA.

“The committees should inquire into and report on reasons why the Lounge has been allowed to operate in the foregoing circumstances and whether they are operating on a valid licence,” he added.

Mr Mwangi has further called on the two committees to put to task the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) on the steps the Major General Mohammed Badi-led office is taking to ensure that social places, such as bars, strictly adhere to Covid-19 measures.

Late last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta made several changes to the government’s Covid-19 containment measures, key among them lifting the ban on sale of alcohol by bars and restaurants.

This opened the operation of the entertainment joints which were allowed to run up to 10pm, one hour before the curfew starts, but the relaxation has seen a new surge in confirmed virus cases reported with the positive cases increasing each day as death toll also swells.

Nairobi has continued to lead in the number of both the positive cases as well as deaths reported from Coronavirus.