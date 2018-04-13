The scene of the accident at the Lunyerere hot-spot in Vihiga County. PHOTO | COURTESY

A convoy carrying Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya was on Thursday evening involved in an accident at the Lunyerere hot-spot in Vihiga County.

Mr Oparanya’s chase car was hit by an on-coming Prado whose owners identity is yet to be known, according to the police.

Western Region Traffic boss Geoffrey Njogu told said the cars collided head-on but there were no injuries.

“We are yet to get the details of who the owner of the Prado that was involved in the accident is,” said Mr Njogu.

Mr Oparanya’s chase car was escorting him back to Kakamega from Kisumu.

Although nobody was injured in the 8pm accident, the cars were badly damaged, a sign that they were speeding.

Governor Oparanya confirmed the incident on his Twitter handle and claimed that the accident involved a chase car of Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

She later said that she was not in the area at the time of the accident. He also later corrected the mistake.

My security details car was last evening involved in an accident at Lunyerere Ksm-Kkmga road.

No injuries reported so far & I urge all to be calm because we are safe.@AMB_A_Mohammed was NOT part of the accident & we Apologize for earlier misinformation from people on the scene. pic.twitter.com/ZMD9tAiW4V — Wycliffe A. Oparanya (@GovWOparanya) April 13, 2018

The governor, however, assured his supporters that everyone in his convoy was safe.

“No injuries have been reported so far. I urge all of you to be calm because we are safe,” Oparanya wrote on Twitter.

Mr Oparanya had spent the day in his county where he hosted his Machakos counterpart Alfred Mutua.