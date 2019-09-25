Pupils who survived collapsed classroom to know their future at the school

Parents of pupils who survived after a classroom collapsed at Precious Talent Top School on Ngong Road will know by Friday whether to send their children back to school, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has said.

Magoha explained that he will issue an official report before the end of the week to inform parents on the way forward.

That is if they should send their children to school next week on Monday or not.

“By Thursday I would get a full report. The proprietors are being investigated by various agencies. I want to assure you that before Monday we shall tell the public if the school is re-opening, to what capacity. And if it is not reopening where we shall take all those children,” Magoha said.

The CS was on a tour of Kibra constituency to inspect schools with unapproved structures which he said will be closed down immediately.

Eight pupils died in the tragedy with several others were rushed to hospital with injuries.

The classes that collapsed were housing the junior primary pupils but the most affected were those in Standard Six, Seven and Eight on the ground floor, who were trapped in the rubble.

The school owner, Mr Moses Wainaina, attributed the morning accident to a sewer line which was recently dug behind the classrooms by Governor Mike Sonko’s administration, thus weakening the building’s foundation.