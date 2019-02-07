Pupils warm hearts with nursery rhyme warning off paedophiles





A video of pupils singing a popular nursery rhyme with a message warning would-be paedophiles has won hearts on social media.

A teacher in an unnamed school decided to rendition the popular nursery song and turn it into a message that they would understand about their body -and be safe.

In the short clip, the group of children first identifies their private parts, warning anyone who touches them inappropriately that they will report them.

The first person to post the clip had intended to shame the teachers who taught them the rhyme.

However, many who watched the short clip agreed that it was a good idea to make them aware that it is not ok for someone to touch them on their private parts.

Here are some of the comments praising the message delivery and the person who came up with the idea.

Quite correct kids should be encouraged to speak up when violated, the adults are always right and should be obeyed mantra is harmful. — Kirima Nturibi (@K_mountainous) February 5, 2019

I think this is good they should know when to speak out. — Blackish🇰🇪 (@Ochaka_K) February 4, 2019

Please teach them ooo…kudos to the teachers and that school. The earlier the better they know before it’s too late. — Doubletee (@doubletee_life) February 4, 2019

I definitely want my child to learn this! With the increasing rate of molestation and defilement cases theses days? Yes. Yes. Yes. — Nasi (@mama_munchkin_) February 5, 2019

This is actually a good thing — Chokoraa wa sukari (@chokoraa_sukari) February 5, 2019

What a great educative video. I think all schools should teach this. Its usually hard to talk to kids about this stuff, the song can be a good way to start. — Arita Mageto (@AritaMageto) February 6, 2019

Kids must be taught to speak out on sexual abuse in a simple and understandable way. This one is perfect! — Bro Justus (@ItsBroJustus) February 5, 2019

The teacher should be thanked for this. — Joey Tribbiani 🔥🔥🔥🔥 (@grizhilz) February 5, 2019