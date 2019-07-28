Punjab’s finest arrested: How KOT reacted to Waititu’s surrender

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s surrender and arrest at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission offices on Sunday was greeted with excitement on Twitter.

Detectives had almost given up looking for Waititu and his wife Susan Ndung’u after Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji ordered for their arrest.

A two-day search in the couple’s known residences and hangout joints in Nairobi and Nakuru had proved futile.

On Sunday, the governor emerged from his hideout and surrendered at the EACC head office. His wife though was not with him and is still in the list of people being sought by the detectives.

Kenyans on Twitter had been helping detectives with tips in the search for the governor and this is how they received the news of his arrest.

