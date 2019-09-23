‘Punguza Migizo’ public participation in Nairobi to kick off on Tuesday

Residents of Nairobi will from Tuesday have a chance to air their views on the Punguza Migizo Bill as public participation over the Bill kicks off.

Two weeks ago, a debate on the initiative by Thirdway Alliance party was suspended at Nairobi County Assembly to allow for members of the public to give their opinions over the Bill.

The County Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs committee thereafter invited all stakeholders and interested members of the public to submit any representations or views on the initiative.

According to a public notice by Nairobi County Assembly Clerk Jacob Ngwele, the two-day exercise will commence at Kariokor Social Hall where residents of Stahere and Mathare sub-Counties will have a chance to share their views.

Kahawa West Market parking area will residents of Roysambu, Kasarani and Ruaraka sub-Counties while residents of Embakasi East, West, Central, South and North will gather at Umoja I Ward grounds.

On Wednesday, September 25, the public forum will move to Riruta Waithaka Social Hall where residents of Westlands, Dagoretti North and South sub-Counties will have a chance to air their views.

On the same day, residents of Makadara and Kamukunji sub-counties will meet at Jericho Social Hall while those from Lang’ata and Kibra sub-Counties will converge at Karen Social Hall.

FOR OR AGAINST THE BILL

Thereafter, the committee will then embark on report writing with the report tabled before the Assembly for debate on whether to reject or approve the bill.

The public forum comes at a time when Nairobi MCAs are divided over the Amendment Bill, with a section of ward representatives allied to the Jubilee Party going against their leader, Majority Leader Abdi Guyo’s stand, saying they will support it.

Those from the opposition are, however, unanimous in their stand to reject the Bill.

Last week, the County Assemblies Forum (CAF) asked its members to suspend any debate on the Bill to allow for public participation.

CAF Secretary General Kipkurui Chepkwony said the public participation will run up to October 11 before the Bill is reintroduced into the assemblies on October 15.