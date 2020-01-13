Protesting matatu operators paralyze traffic along Kasarani-Mwiki road

Commuters using the Kasarani-Mwiki road were stranded for the better part of Monday morning after the matatu operators protested the poor state of the road.

Passengers were forced to walk to Roysambu to catch matatus to work.

The demonstrations began at around 6am as the protesters barricaded sections of the dilapidated road using building blocks.

The overnight rain that pounded Nairobi made the roads worse.

Last month hundreds of residents of Kasarani similarly protested over the state of the same road.

#Kasarani is a hot mess. Roads blocked. not accessible to Matatus and Ubers. Our Mathrees are on #strike. People walking to Roysambu to catch Matatus to work. But in all honesty, The Kasarani- Mwiki road needs to be fixed. We can’t talk about the same thing everyday. — Margaret Wawira (@MaggieLiviah) January 13, 2020

We elect clowns and whn they fail miserably in service delivery we start demos! Its sad, hata Mungu hawezi tusaidia #Kasarani pic.twitter.com/IWa0jy0OSh — Mykhey MeeCH (@iamMykheyMutua) January 13, 2020

Huge protest underway in kasarani due to bad roads. Commuters stranded. This is what happens when the song is only abt BBI and nt welfare of common mwananchi @kameme101 @KamemeTvKenya #Kasarani — Ambassada Mash🇰🇪 (@Ambasadamash) January 13, 2020