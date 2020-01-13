Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagNews

Protesting matatu operators paralyze traffic along Kasarani-Mwiki road

By Amina Wako January 13th, 2020 1 min read

Commuters using the Kasarani-Mwiki road were stranded for the better part of Monday morning after the matatu operators protested the poor state of the road.

Passengers were forced to walk to Roysambu to catch matatus to work.

Related Stories

The demonstrations began at around 6am as the protesters barricaded sections of the dilapidated road using building blocks.

The overnight rain that pounded Nairobi made the roads worse.

Last month hundreds of residents of Kasarani similarly protested over the state of the same road.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Three killed in pre-dawn attack by Al Shabaab in Garissa