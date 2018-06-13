PHOTO | COURTESY

Motorists using University Way and Slip Road were on Wednesday evening exposed to great danger after boda boda riders spilled oil on the two roads to protest their eviction from Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

County fire engines were forced to step in and wash away the spilled oil on the busy roads after some unsuspecting motorists who chose to use the route got involved in an accident. However, no major incident was reported.

For the last two weeks, the county authorities have been conducting a crackdown to enforce the recently approved laws for decongesting the CBD.

Last week the motorcyclists were ejected from the CBD by Nairobi County officers with several of them arrested for flouting traffic rules.

Under the rules, boda boda riders are required to have an identification badge, driving license and ensure their motorcycles are insured.

They are also required not to carry more than one passenger and desist from riding on the pavements.