Prosecution opposes Sonko’s bail application

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his co-accused have denied all charges of corruption against them at Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi.

However, the prosecution has opposed the bail application but has no objection on the release of the other accused persons’ bail applications.

Sonko’s bail application will be heard at 2:30pm.

The Nairobi Governor was arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts over irregular procurement and payment of more than Sh357 million.

Appearing before Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti, Sonko was charged alongside eight other Nairobi County Government officers believed to have benefited from the irregular procurement in Nairobi County.

The governor and his co-accused were charged with various graft related charges, including conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, failure to comply with procurement laws, conflict of interest, abuse of office and unlawful acquisition of public property.

They were also charged with deceiving principal, money laundering and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

Sonko was arrested on Friday in Voi after the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji ordered for his arrest over graft allegations against him and other Nairobi County employees.