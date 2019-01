A man has moved to court to challenge a school’s directive to send away his daughter because of having dreadlocks.

Julius Wambua Mwendwa, alias prophet, claims her daughter has dreadlocks because his family adheres to the Rastafari faith.

He has sued the board of governors of Olympic High School, the Ministry of Education and the Attorney General.

He claims that his daughter has been subjected to discrimination on grounds of her religious belief.