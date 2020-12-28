Prominent deaths in 2020





Kenyan families are still mourning the loss of their loved ones in 2020.

Here are some of the prominent personalities who went to meet their maker.

Retired President Daniel Arap Moi.

He served as the second president of Kenya between 1978-2000.

Moi died on February 4, 2020, at the age of 95 years after battling illness for more than a decade. His death threw the country into mourning and his body lay in state for three days to allow Kenyans pay their last respects. He was buried eight days after his death in an elaborate state event attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori .

The lawmaker died at Aga Khan Hospital in Mombasa on March 9 at the age of 42. Dori had been admitted at the facility’s Intensive Care Unit for days leading to his demise. He was laid to rest on the same day according to Muslim tradition.

Former Changamwe MP Ramadhan Kajembe.

The veteran politician passed away on August 7, 2020 at the Pandya Memorial Hospital in Mombasa. His death came two weeks after his wife succumbed to COVID-19 related complications. The 66- year-old legislator was buried at a family cemetery on August 8, 2020.

Senior Counsel Philip Nzamba Kitonga.

The renowned lawyer died on October 24. He was 64. The respected lawyer is said to have collapsed while attending a burial in Kitui and was pronounced dead after being rushed to Shalom Hospital in Machakos. Kitonga was buried November 7 at the family home in Mutitu, Kitui County.

Matungu MP Justus Murunga .

The MP died on November 14 while receiving treatment at a Mumias hospital. He had breathing difficulties before collapsing in his Kakamega home. The 60-year-old legislator had been admitted to the Agha Khan Hospital in Kisumu where he was treated for Diabetes and Hypertension weeks before his death.

Former Kilifi South MP Mustafa Iddi

Mustafa passed away on November 25 after a short illness. The 50-year-old had been admitted to Premier Hospital in Mombasa.

The trained journalist was buried on the same day according to Muslim traditions.

Kabuchai MP James Lusweti Mukwe.

The legislator died at a hospital in Nairobi on December 4 after a long illness. The 59-year-old first fell sick in April this year and admitted to Bungoma West Hospital for a week before being airlifted to Nairobi when his condition deteriorated.

Former Cabinet minister Joseph Nyagah.

The former presidential candidate died on December 11 at a Nairobi hospital where he was receiving treatment. His family confirmed he had sucumbbed to Covid-19 complications.

Machakos Boniface Mutinda Kabaka.

The politician passed away on December 11, 2020 at the Nairobi Hospital’s intensive care where he’d been for six days since commpasing at an apartment in Nairobi in the company of a female friend.

He was buried on December 22 at his home in Mikuyu village, Masinga Sub-County.

Nyamira governor John Nyagarama.

Nyagarama succumbed to Covid-19 complications on December 18. He had been admitted to the city facility’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for close to a month. The 74-year-old second term Governor was buried on December 24 at his home in Riamanoti, Borabu constituency,

Retired Chief Justice Evan Gicheru

The 79-year-old- retired Chief Justice died on December 25 battling illness for a while. He will be laid to rest on Thursday, December 31.

Former Kaloleni MP Gunga Mwinga

The 45-year-old died at a Mombasa hospital where he was receiving treatment.