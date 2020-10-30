Professor Jay loses seat in Tanzanian elections





Tanzanian rapper Joseph Haule popularly known as Professor Jay has lost his parliamentary seat after being beaten by Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) candidate Dennis Lazaro.

According to Tanzania blog Bongofive, Dennis Lazaro garnered 31,411 votes while Professor Jay got 17,375 votes making the latter the new Mikumi constituency legislator.

44-year-old musician-turned politician had served as Mikumi MP for the past five years.

Wednesday elections in Tanzania have led to rising tension and have been marred by accusations of massive electoral fraud.

Presidential candidate vying on the opposition Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) ticket Tundu Lissu has rejected the presidential poll results.

Lissu argued that the figures being announced by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) cannot be verified and were tilted to favour president John Pombe Magufuli, who ran under the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party.

Professor Jay contested for the seat for the first time in 2015 vying on the opposition Chadema ticket and won with a total of 32,259 votes.