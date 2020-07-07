Prisons officer charged with defiling his colleague’s 16-year-old daughter

A 23-year-old Kenya Prisons Service officer attached to Kamiti Maximum Security Prison has been charged with defiling his colleague’s 16-year-old-daughter.

The accused officer, Myron Kweyu, and the minor are said to have been in a love affair for more than six months.

INDECENT ACT

Kweyu reportedly defiled the minor on diverse dates between October 2019 and March 2020 at his house within the correctional facility.

He is also accused of committing an indecent act with the minor during the same period – contrary to the Sexual Offences Act of 2006.

The court was told that accused has had an affair with the form two student since last year and has been inviting her to his house to defile her. The accused and the minor’s parents are neighbours.

LOVE MESSAGES

He was busted after the minor’s parents perused her phone and found love messages she has been exchanging with the accused. Both are said to have admitted they had an affair.

The suspect denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Merissa Opondo of the Makadara Law Courts.

Kweyue was freed on a bond of Sh300,000 with a surety of similar amount. Hearing of the case will commences on August 13, 2020.