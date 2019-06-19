Prison warder in court over support to leaked Wajir attack photos





A prison warder has been arrested at Kitui Prisons for expressing support to the publishing of bodies of police officer killed in an attack in Wajir.

Patrick Safari was on Wednesday arraigned in court together with blogger Robert Alai.

Mr Alai had posted pictures of officers who died in Wajir on Twitter prompting a swift warning from police spokesperson Charles Owino who said such acts glorify terrorism.

The prison warder was arrested by detectives from Anti- Terrorism Police Unit.

Hours before his arrest, he posted on Twitter that detectives were at his work place in Kitui prison looking for him and enquiring about his particulars.

So now detectives wants to also arrest me on claims that I shared the photos of our fallen officers to Robert Alai.

I'm on leave and being informed that they were at my work place requesting for my details.@RobertAlai @bonifacemwangi — Patrick Safari (@patricksafariR) June 18, 2019

Seven Administration police officers were killed in Wajir after their car ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Al-Shabaab militants.

Here are some of Mr Safari’s tweets in the wake of the Wajir attack.

Why should they arrest @RobertAlai ? I'm sure he wasn't the source of the photos.

The photos must have originated from angry police officer involved in the operation. They shared them to expose the rot in the service and to express their disappointments.#LetAlaiTweet — Patrick Safari (@patricksafariR) June 18, 2019

In Honour of the 12 police officers who lost their lives in Wajir. You fought your battle to the last minute, you are the real men of the service, we mourn having lost you comrades, we will stand tall to defend our country and your efforts be sure were not in vain. R I P Crew. pic.twitter.com/4S7GFUBQi3 — Patrick Safari (@patricksafariR) June 16, 2019