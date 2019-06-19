Join our WhatsApp Channel
Prison warder in court over support to leaked Wajir attack photos

By Amina Wako June 19th, 2019 1 min read

A prison warder has been arrested at Kitui Prisons for expressing support to the publishing of bodies of police officer killed in an attack in Wajir.

Patrick Safari was on Wednesday arraigned in court together with blogger Robert Alai.

Mr Alai had posted pictures of officers who died in Wajir on Twitter prompting a swift warning from police spokesperson Charles Owino who said such acts glorify terrorism.

Blogger Robert Alai and his co-accused Mr Patrick Safari in a Nairobi court on June 19, 2019. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

The prison warder was arrested by detectives from Anti- Terrorism Police Unit.

Hours before his arrest, he posted on Twitter that detectives were at his work place in Kitui prison looking for him and enquiring about his particulars.

Seven Administration police officers were killed in Wajir after their car ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Al-Shabaab militants.

Here are some of Mr Safari’s tweets in the wake of the Wajir attack.

