Prison officers attached to VIPs recalled





Prison officers who had been deployed to VIP protection and driving duties have been asked to report back to their respective duty stations.

This directive from the Commissioner General of Prisons Wycliffe Ogalo applies to all officers except those attached to the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government.

The signal addressed to the commandant of the Prisons Staff Training College Ruiru (PSTC), all regional commanders, all officers in-charge, the motor vehicle department, Kamiti Youth Correction and Training Centre (YCTC) and the prison transport pool was sent on Sunday.

The officers are supposed to report to their stations of work by end on Monday.

“Stations with the said category of officers to confirm by a return signal action taken and the details of those who resume,” the signal from the Commissioner General of Prisons read in part.

According to an officer who spoke to Nairobi News, the officers have been recalled to the station because most prisons have fewer officers after some of them proceeded to retirement.

“We do not have enough officers yet many of our officers have been deployed to VIP protection and driving duties. They are needed at the Prisons department more that out there,” said the officer who sought anonymity.