Prince Harry: It brings me great sadness that it has come to this – VIDEO

Britain’s Prince Harry expressed “great sadness” on Sunday at he and his wife Meghan being stripped of their royal titles as part of a historic separation settlement with the Queen.

But he said he saw no other way out but to give up his royal role in search of “a more peaceful life” with his American former actress wife and baby son Archie.

“It brings me great sadness that it has come to this,” Harry told supporters of his Africa-based charity in London. His emotional first remarks since the separation were aimed at calming a crisis that has shaken the very foundations of Britain’s ancient monarchy.

Harry also confessed to some trepidation at taking the momentous step of resigning from daily duties and charting a new life abroad.

He said he had always been ready to lose the public money that supported his lavish lifestyle but admitted it pained him to have to give up the military titles and patronages he was awarded after serving two tours in Afghanistan with the British Army.

He read from prepared remarks and appeared tense as he sought understanding from a nation that has had a soft spot for him since his childhood — and which now now appeared confused by his decision to leave his royal life behind.

“We are taking a leap of faith — thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step,” he said.

The “Megxit” crisis began on January 8 when the couple’s plans to seek a “progressive new role” in North America were announced without Queen Elizabeth II’s royal assent.

“I know I haven’t always gotten it right but, as far as this goes, there really was no other option,” Harry said.

‘Absolutely unprecedented’

The couple lost their right to be called “his and her royal highness” (HRH) — much as Harry’s late mother Princess Diana did when she divorced Prince Charles in another family drama that upset the Queen in 1996.

They further agreed to repay £2.4 million ($3.1 million) of taxpayers’ money spent on renovating their Frogmore Cottage home near Windsor Castle.

“No royal has ever paid back money,” former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter wrote in ”The Sun” on Sunday.

“It is absolutely unprecedented.”