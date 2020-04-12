Pride Inn threatens to withdraw services to those in quarantine

The management of Pride Inn Lantana has threatened to withdraw their services to those who were placed under mandatory quarantine at their facility.

The decision by the hotel follows unanswered emails to the Ministry of Health on who is supposed to cater for hotel expenses after the 14-day quarantine extension.

“We have not received to date any confirmations from the government regarding the payment for the extra days,” read part of a letter from the hotel to those in isolation.

On Tuesday, Kenyans quarantined at the facility refused to pay the hotel for the extra 14 days in quarantine directed by the government.

In an email seen by Nairobi News, the hotel management wrote to the health ministry informing it that the quarantined persons at the facility had refused to pay.

The hotel management wanted the MOH to advise them on the way forward or they be forced to move them to another facility.

“I would like to draw your attention that PrideInn Lantana and PrideInn Raphta guests have refused to pay the cost of extensions for quarantine. I am requesting the ministry to give us a way forward. We are extending these guests now at our own risk. We need a way forward; otherwise, we request the ministry to move them out,” the email from the hotel to the ministry read in parts.

The hotel asked the affected persons to pay up their outstanding bills before they could be provided with services.

NEGATIVE RESULTS

PrideInn Lantana is one of the quarantine centers that was affected by the extension of quarantine for 14 extra days.

Some of the affected persons who spoke to Nairobi News from the facility also said they have tested negative twice but are still being restricted at the facility.

“We all tested negative as per second test done on Thursday and read by CS yesterday, and as per CS directive, all who tested negative should immediately be released before the weekends. So we want to know why we are still here,” one of them told Nairobi News.

On April 9, 2020, the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced the closure of some quarantine facilities.

Kagwe said the government has resolved to no longer keep those who have tested negative of the Covid-19 virus in such facilities.

He further noted that only those who have tested negative on two consecutive tests would be allowed to leave depending on the doctor’s discretion.