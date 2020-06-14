Price of petrol goes up, kerosene drops

Motorists in Kenya will in the next month pay more for petrol but less for diesel.

The price of kerosene has marginally dropped too, signifying welcome news for low-income residents who use the precious commodity for cooking.

In general, the prices of this precious commodity remain marginally lower compared to the rates earlier in the year, with the drop attributed to the fall of the global oil prices and lesser market demand brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The rates released by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Sunday, indicate a litre of fuel will cost Sh5.77 more, while a similar amount of diesel has fallen by Sh3.80

“The changes in this month’s prices are as a result of the average landed cost of imported super petrol increasing by 31.54 percent to Sh26,434 per cubic centimeter in May 2020, diesel decreasing by 5.58 percent and kerosene decreasing by 51.84 percent,” EPRA said in a statement.

Thus, a litre of petrol in Nairobi will now retail at Sh89.10 from midnight Monday, while diesel and kerosene will see at Sh74.57 and 62.46 respectively.