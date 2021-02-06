Visitors ‘rob’ politician Nazlin Umar Sh413,000





Former presidential aspirant Nazlin Umar is regretting her acts of kindness after a homeless couple she hosted at her house allegedly stole valuables worth Sh413,000 at her Nairobi home and assaulted her.

Umar who intends to run the presidency in the next year’s national elections had housed Naheed Mohamed and his wife Devi Shah between December 26 and January 17.

She lost valuables during the same period.

The couple is facing theft charges where they are accused of stealing assorted items including a surgical dress on diverse dates between December 26 and January 17.

The two were brought to her by her son who is friends with Mohammed and she gave them a room to live in because they had nowhere to live.

She later discovered the items missing from the room she had given them and other rooms.

The two left without notice and the controversial politician only found open draws before she was informed that the two were seen leaving the house with a carrier bag.

Besides the theft case, the two are also accused of assaulting Umar and causing her actual bodily harm on January 29.

They denied both charges before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kutto of Kibera law courts.

Through a lawyer, they sought leniency expressing hopes of settling the matter out of court because they are family friends with the complainant.

Kutto freed them on a Sh100,000 bond with a surety of similar amount, and an alternative cash bail of Sh40,000 each.