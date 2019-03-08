Presidential aspirant goes topless to celebrate Women’s Day





Presidential aspirant Kingwa Kamencu marked the International Women’s Day by sharing on social media a photo of herself topless.

Kingwa showed off her boobs while sitting on the floor with her face angled away from the camera.

She wrote: “Contemplating the state of humanity. Happy International Women’s Day.”

The photo was deleted from her Facebook page within minutes.

This is not the first time Ms Kamencu has flaunted her naked body to the public.

MADAM PRESIDENT

In 2017, she posted a video of herself nude on set for her show ‘Madam President‘.

In the same year, she revealed an exaggerated number of men she had have sex with.

“This year, I have had sex with 49,634,821 handsome men. I am yet to meet my annual target of 50,000,000. I therefore request that if you are a handsome man willing to help me reach my goals, you kindly inbox me,” said Ms Kamencu.

The controversial author rose to fame in September 2011 when she announced her interest in running for presidency at the age of 27 years.

She recently announced that she will vie for the top seat in 2022 through the Kenyan Sex Party.