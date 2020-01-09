President Mnangagwa ‘vacates’ office for two deputies as he proceeds on leave

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced he is taking a three-week annual leave, effective immediately.

The news was announced by the acting Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet George Charamba.

“The Office of the President and Cabinet wishes to advise that his Excellency the President, Cde E.D Mnangagwa, has started his annual vacation which runs for the next three weeks until the end of this month,” Charamba said.

The acting Chief Secretary also announced that Mnangagwa’s two vice-presidents, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, will take turns to act in his absence.

The 77-year-old Mnangagwa replaced the late Robert Mugabe as president and has been in office since 2017.

While it is unusual for African presidents to announce they are taking a break from their presidential duties, its almost unheard of for them to allow their deputies to take a temporary charge.