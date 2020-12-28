President Kenyatta mourns Mudavadi’s mum





President Uhuru Kenyatta has led Kenyans in condoling with the family of opposition leader Musalia Mudavadi following the death of his mother.

Mama Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi, 92, also is the widow of the late Cabinet Minister Moses Mudamba Mudavadi. She is said to have died on Monday.

In his message of encouragement, President Kenyatta described Mama Hannah, who died while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital, as a devoted, generous, and humble matriarch who raised a close-knit family and contributed immensely to the progress of her community.

“Mama Hannah was the cornerstone of the Mudavadi family, a wise woman of few words on whose broad shoulders many people were raised to become great Kenyans.

The President said Mama Hannah will be remembered, especially for her love for education and how she assisted many bright children from poor families access quality education.

Other leaders who sent in their messages of condolence and comfort include Deputy President William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Deputy President William Ruto described Mama Hannah as a tireless, humble and persistent figure who modelled a generation of illustrious leaders.

Hannah Atsianzale, mother to Amani National Congress Party Leader @MusaliaMudavadi, was a devoutly religious, respected and responsible woman who raised upright, hardworking and diligent children. pic.twitter.com/iQT6NT4LAf — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) December 28, 2020

While Raila termed Hannah’s death devastating and painful and urged the family to be strong during these difficult moments.

The loss of a mother devastates for a long time. And so I learnt of the passing of my friend Mama Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi with lots of pain. Deep condolences to my friend @MusaliaMudavadi and his family. The pillar may be gone but you must soldier on. My prayers are with you. pic.twitter.com/H8bEKRfKLP — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) December 28, 2020

The news of her death was announced by Musalia Mudavadi on Monday morning.

“On behalf of the entire Mudavadi family, I wish to announce that our family Matriarch, Mama Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi, has gone to be with the Lord. She rested at 5.00am today at the Nairobi Hospital. She was 92 years old,” Mudavadi tweeted.