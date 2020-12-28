Join our Telegram Channel
President Kenyatta mourns Mudavadi’s mum

By Amina Wako December 28th, 2020 1 min read

President Uhuru Kenyatta has led Kenyans in condoling with the family of opposition leader Musalia Mudavadi following the death of his mother.

Mama Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi, 92, also is the widow of the late Cabinet Minister Moses Mudamba Mudavadi. She is said to have died on Monday.

In his message of encouragement, President Kenyatta described Mama Hannah, who died while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital, as a devoted, generous, and humble matriarch who raised a close-knit family and contributed immensely to the progress of her community.

“Mama Hannah was the cornerstone of the Mudavadi family, a wise woman of few words on whose broad shoulders many people were raised to become great Kenyans.

The President said Mama Hannah will be remembered, especially for her love for education and how she assisted many bright children from poor families access quality education.

Other leaders who sent in their messages of condolence and comfort include Deputy President William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Deputy President William Ruto described Mama Hannah as a tireless, humble and persistent figure who modelled a generation of illustrious leaders.

While Raila termed Hannah’s death devastating and painful and urged the family to be strong during these difficult moments.

The news of her death was announced by Musalia Mudavadi on Monday morning.

“On behalf of the entire Mudavadi family, I wish to announce that our family Matriarch, Mama Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi, has gone to be with the Lord. She rested at 5.00am today at the Nairobi Hospital. She was 92 years old,” Mudavadi tweeted.

