President Kenyatta mourns Eswatini PM

President Uhuru Kenyatta during a virtual meeting of the 36th assembly of IGAD Heads of State and Government at State House, Nairobi. Also present are; Foreign Affairs CS Amb Raychelle Omamo and Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua. Photo|PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta during a virtual meeting of the 36th assembly of IGAD Heads of State and Government at State House, Nairobi. Also present are; Foreign Affairs CS Amb Raychelle Omamo and Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua. Photo|PSCU





President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to King Mswati III and the people of Eswatini, formerly referred to as Swaziland, following the death of the Kingdom’s Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini.

In his message of encouragement and comfort to the King, President Kenyatta said Kenya stands with the people of Eswatini as they mourn their departed leader.

“Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini was an industrious and devoted leader who was committed to improving the wellbeing of his fellow countrymen. It is unfortunate that we have lost such a great leader at a time like this.

According to a statement signed by Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku the Prime Minister died in a South Africa Hospital while receiving treatment.

Their Majesties announce the sad passing of His Excellency the Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini. pic.twitter.com/6alMuSN8oo — Eswatini Government (@EswatiniGovern1) December 13, 2020

On November 23, 2020 Eswatini Government Spokesperson Sabelo Dlamini issued a statement confirming the PM had contracted Coronavirus.

Government Press Statement: Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini has developed mild symptoms of COVID-19 & will now be monitored from hospital. pic.twitter.com/EpfNIKHC1q — Eswatini Government (@EswatiniGovern1) November 23, 2020

Confirming the reports the PM said he had tested positive for the coronavirus but said that he felt well and was asymptomatic.

He was moved to South Africa on December 1, to “guide and fast-track his recovery,” from Covid-19.

At that time, the government said Dlamini was stable and responding well to treatment.