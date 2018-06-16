President Uhuru Kenyatta unveils a commemorate plaque when he officially opened the Miritini-Mwache-Kipevu link road in Mombasa. PHOTO | COURTESY

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday, while on a tour of Mombasa for the official launch of the Dongo Kundu Bypass, stepped out in a designer shirt worth Sh134,000.

The president, who is known for his love of silk shirts, donned a blue Italian Stefano Ricci silk Paisleyprint shirt worth Sh134,000.

The shirt’s price tag is enough to pay the monthly salaries of four police constable officers who take home around Sh30,000.

Whereas it President Kenyatta’s outfit may have gone unnoticed as went on hobnobbing with top government officials, Nairobi News’ fact checking mission revealed the shirt’s pricey tag.

A quick online search of the designer shirt at an online fashion store Harrods Limited revealed that the shirt goes for a cool £1,000, which is equivalent to Sh134,430 at the current exchange rates.

But this, it seems, is something quite normal for the First Family, if previous accounts are anything to go by.

In October last year, the presidents’ only daughter Ngina Kenyatta stepped out for a shopping spree flaunting an Italian designer handbag Louis Vuitton Damier Ebene Duomo Hobo that is priced at $1,445 which is equivalent Sh146,145.