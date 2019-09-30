Precious Talent pupils fail to report to new school

Only eight pupils of out 480 from Precious Talent Top School who were expected to report at Ngong Forest Primary School showed up on Monday morning.

The transfer was effected following the school’s closure after a classroom collapsed and killed eight pupils at the school last Monday.

NEW ARRIVALS

The accident left several other pupils with serious injuries.

On Saturday the Ministry of Education supplied desk at Ngong Forest Primary School in anticipation of the new pupils’ arrival.

The ministry also brought new text books and transferred six teachers to Ngong Forest Primary School to ensure the pupils are taught.

The school had created space in six classroom to be used by the new arrivals from Precious Talent Top School.

When the school was shut down on Thursday last week, the Cabinet Secretary for Education Prof George Magoha directed the pupil be transferred to Ngong Forest Primary School, Jamhuri Primary School and Riruta Satellite Primary School.

The shutdown followed a recommendations by a task force that was set up to look into the safety of the pupils after the tragedy.

The school was registered to admit only 340 learners but the number had ballooned to more than 800.

SHUT DOWN

This, according to the CS, was a violation of the guideline that was set for the school.

“The high enrollment and lack of safe physical facilities with non-compliance of qualified teaching staff, sanitation facilities thus render the registration facility null and void,” Magoha said on Thursday.

Since the accident, Prof Magoha has shut down four schools in different parts of the country.

On Wednesday, Magoha announced the closure of St Catherine Bombolulu Primary School, which according to him was in a similar state as the collapsed Precious Talents Top School in Dagoretti, Nairobi.

A day later, the Education CS closed down Pama Academy in Kangemi.

On Friday Magoha directed the closure of Greenfield Academy in Kwale county for having poor structures.

All those school that have been closed do not meet required standard according to the ministry of education.