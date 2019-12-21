Pray for Mzee Daniel arap Moi, Baringo Senator asks Kenyans

Former President Daniel arap Moi’s health is not at its best but he has been improving, his son Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has said, in his first public address on the matter.

The senator issued his remarks on Friday while presiding over Kabarak University’s 15th graduation ceremony. He urged Kenyans to continue praying for his father.

“I wish to thank each one of you ,on behalf of my family, for your prayers. Please accept our heartfelt gratitude for praying and thinking of Mzee Moi at this time as you all know he is not in the best of his health,” he said.

“With prayers and thoughts he has been improving day by day.”