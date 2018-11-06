Postmortem reveals how wife of ex-KBC journalist died

The wife of former KBC journalist Milton Nyakundi could have been attacked before being pushed into River Nanyuki where she drowned, a postmortem report has shown.

According to Mr Nyakundi, his wife and journalist Becky Gitu suffered head injuries indicating that she may have been hit on the head before she met her death.

“Too many questions remain unanswered because she may have been hit unconscious before being pushed to the river but we leave everything to the almighty God for vengeance belongs to Him,” he wrote.

The deceased, who was in the company of two women, drowned in River Nanyuki, Laikipia county shortly after leaving Nanyuki Police Station canteen where they were having drinks.

The three were heading back to Nanyuki town when the incident happened.

Contacted, Laikipia East Police boss Mutoro Kizito said that investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of the mother of two on October 29 were ongoing.

Ms Gitu was in the company of her friends when she allegedly slipped and fell into the river.

The two friends have been questioned by the police and are assisting in the investigations.

“I have not seen the postmortem report because I have been overseeing the KCSE exams but we are still conducting into the incident,” he said.

In an emotional tribute, Mr Nyakundi described his wife as a caring, loving and dedicated mother.

“I don’t know what to say, I don’t know what will take away this pain my love, I hope you will one day soon come back to see us, come and make the sweet tea and special vegetables you cooked for me,” he wrote.