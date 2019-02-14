Postmortem hitch hits Caroline Mwatha murder probe

Friends wait to identify the body of Dandora activist Caroline Mwatha at city mortuary on February 12, 2019. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

The postmortem on activist Caroline Mwatha’s body failed to take off Thursday morning due to the ongoing strike by Nairobi city county staff.

Operations at City Mortuary, where the body is being preserved, have been hampered for the last three days after mortuary attendants downed their tools to join their colleagues in the strike.

Government pathologist Johansen Oduor on Thursday arrived at City Mortuary shortly after 10am but found no mortuary attendant who could avail Ms Mwatha’s body for the postmortem.

Dr Oduor had to open the doors to the storage facility himself under the watch of police officers attached to the motuary.

Ms Mwatha’s family had arrived at the mortuary early morning and cleared the bill as they awaited for the postmortem.

Family sources have told Nairobi News that the postmortem may take place at a private mortuary, preferably the neighbouring Umash mortuary, once a permit to transfer the body is obtained.

County workers have been on strike since Tuesday over a 15 per cent salary increment deal that has not been implemented.

The implementation, according to Governor Mike Sonko, is waiting authorization from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.