Post-mortem reveals what killed man during sex marathon in maize farm

A 35 year –old man from Uasin Gishu who passed on during sex in a maize farm died as a result of choking.

A post-mortem report indicates that Julius Kiptoo was highly intoxicated at the time of his death

Moments before his death, Julius vomited and ended up choking to death, according to the post-mortem.

Kiptoo and his 50 year old lover were on a drinking spree until wee hours of Sunday morning when they went into a maize plantation near Eldoret International Airport for sex.

The woman narrated to detectives who arrived at the scene how the young man became obsessed with nonstop sex after swallowing a sex booster pill.

“We were headed to the house but he became impatient and demanded that we do it at the maize plantation. However, he started becoming sick in the process before dying instantly,” the woman said.

The family of Julius and his lover were at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for the results of the post-mortem.