Posh city houses sitting on SGR land reserve demolished – PHOTOS

Families in Ongata Rongai spent Thursday night in the cold after their houses were demolished to pave way for the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

Residents in Nkoroi area told Nairobi News that their houses are being demolished despite no compensations made by the government.

They said the demolition arrived at the site on Thursday evening and started flattening buildings.

Mr Michael Wacira said that he was shocked to see the bulldozers in the estate without the National Lands Commission informing them of plans to compensate them.

“We have kept asking for compensation but no one has ever since last year bothered to tell pay us. This is very unfair for us,” he said.

Another affected resident, Mary Kianga, said that she had nowhere else to go and was waiting for the compensation to afford buying land elsewhere.

She blamed those behind the demolition for using police officers to intimidate them.

“The officers are here to intimidate us yet it is clear that the government has not given us our money like they did to the rest,” said Ms Kianga, adding that they were not informed of any plans of demolishing any houses.