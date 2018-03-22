James Kimberley Corden, host of the The Late Late Show. PHOTO | SCREENSHOT

A top US comedian mocked Kenyatta National Hospital doctors in the wake of the infamous brain surgery that has put the hospital in the world map for all the wrong reasons.

James Kimberley Corden, host of the The Late Late Show, recently joked how Kenyan doctors moonlight as brain surgeons because they do not make enough money as Uber drivers.

The comedian went ahead to say that the doctors removed the part of the brain that wants to press charges and that they were not rocket scientists.

When @KNHOperationMixup made it to The Late Late show with @j_corden

So embarassed that the only mention our beloved nation got from this show is such negative

publicity. pic.twitter.com/JZwgKgopgc — Waihiga Mwaura (@WaihigaMwaura) March 21, 2018

Earlier this month, the world was petrified after a KNH surgeon opened up the head of the wrong patient in one of the worst cases of medical malpractice.

This was after two men had been wheeled into KNH unconscious were one needed head surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain, while the other only required nursing and medication to heal a trauma swelling in his head, medically known as closed head injury.

However, a horror mix-up of identification tags saw the wrong man wheeled into theatre and his skull opened.

Doctors did not realise the mistake until hours into the surgery, when they discovered there was no blood clot in the brain of the man sprawled on the operating table.

The hospital management later suspended the four medics who were at work that night, including the neurosurgeon, the ward nurse, theatre receiving nurse and the anaesthetist.

Health CS Sicily Kariuki would also sent the hospital’s CEO Lily Koros on compulsory leave following the incident.