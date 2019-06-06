Pope Francis changes The Lord’s Prayer

Pope Francis gestures as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St.Peter's Square on September 19, 2018 at the Vatican. AFP PHOTO

Pope Francis has changed a line in the most famous prayer among Christians, The Lord’s Prayer.

The line that says “and lead us not into temptation” now reads as “do not let us fall into temptation”.

The change was approved on May 22, 2019 during the General Assembly of the Episcopal Conference of Italy, according to UCatholic.

The changes come after the Pope signalled that he was frustrated that the line it implies that God might lead people into temptation.

In 2017, at an Italian Catholic TV channel quoted the Pope saying “Do not let me fall into temptation because it is I who fall, it is not God who throws me into temptation and then sees how I fell.”

According to the bible, the book that guides Christianity, the prayer was taught by Jesus of Nazareth to his followers.

The Lord’s Prayer, widely known among the faithful as the “Our Father,” has been years in the making, added UCatholic.

The Pope has previously told Italian TV that the new translation was already being used by the Catholic Church because the original translation implies God leads humans to sin.