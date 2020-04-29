Pool players in court for failing to observe social distance

At least 60 people were charged at the Makadara law courts with violating curfew and other regulations put in place for preventing the spread of Covid-19.

While a majority of them were curfew defaulters, a big number of the suspects were arrested at pool table joints for failure to observe social distance while playing games at the joints.

The curfew defaulters were arrested on roads and bars where they had locked themselves drinking past 7pm.

Beer recovered from one of the bars was presented in court as an exhibit. The bar owners and their clients pleaded guilty to the charges of contravening the Public Order Act against them.

The suspects were arrested in Ruai, Dandora, Kamukunji among other places in Nairobi.

Most pleaded guilty before resident magistrate Mercy Malingu.

She sentenced them to pay a fine of Sh2,000 each or serve a jail term of 20 days.

The few who denied the charges were freed on a cash bail of Sh2,000 and directed to return to the court on July 24 for directions on their cases depending on the Covid-19 situation.