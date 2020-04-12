Politics rocks Semalang’o Covid-19 relief initiative

Nairobi businessman Gor Semelang’o has hit out at a section of politicians whom he accused of hijacking his program of donating foodstuff to vulnerable families adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Semelang’o on Friday distributed food and other basic commodities to families in Nairobi and Kisumu, a move he said was to cushion them from the lack of jobs resulting from the Covid-19.

The former Youth Fund boss now says a group of aspiring politicians in the lakeside region have cheekily associated themselves with the initiative he started.

“I am informed that one Aggrey Otoro claimed on Ramogi FM this morning that a potential gubernatorial candidate in Homabay who works for Lake Basin Authority donated the same foodstuff that my team handed over to Mohamed Ali, the Rachuonyo South County Commissioner for distribution to vulnerable families in the region.,” he told Nairobi News.

The distribution initiative, according to Semelang’o, benefitted five hundred vulnerable families in Nairobi and Kisumu counties.

“Kindly ignore such cheap opportunistic politics. This donation was and is purely charity without expectation of reward,” he added.

The flashy businessman also told Nairobi News that he avoided civil jail after settling a Sh3 million debt from lawyers he claimed wanted to extort him.