Politician at large after fake Sh100m is found in his house – PHOTOS

Police are looking for a politician after they raided his house in Eldoret town and found fake local and foreign currency worth more than Sh100 million.

Police say the house in Elgon View Estate belongs to Peter Sitati who unsuccessfully vied for the Webuye West parliamentary seat in the 2017 General Election.

Police raided the palatial house after a woman filed a complaint claiming the politician had defrauded her of Sh600,000.

During the raid, police arrested the caretaker of the house.

Police are looking for the politician, and his female accomplice.