Policewoman accused of marrying two men dies

Police officer Anne Wanjiru Waiganjo who collapsed and died at a party in Nairobi on July 4, 2021. PIC: COURTESY

A policewoman who’s in the past been accused of marrying two men has died.

Karen Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Chief Inspector Anne Wanjiru Waiganjo is said to have collapsed and died on Saturday while attending a colleague’s farewell party in Upperhill, Nairobi.

Wanjiru is a younger sibling to Kenya’s famous police impersonator Joshua Waiganjo.

She was attending the farewell party of outgoing Makadara DCI boss Henry Kiambati but collapsed shortly after arriving at the hotel.

She was rushed to Nairobi Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

Those with her said she had complained of chest pains while at the party.

Nairobi regional commander Augustine Nthumbi said the cause of death is still unknown.

“As of now, we cannot say if there was foul play. We are waiting for experts to inform us,” he said.

A postmortem examination is scheduled for Monday, July 5, 2021.

At the time of her death, she had an active case in court where she faced charges of getting married to both Inspector David Murimi and David Mbitu Muchi of Kenya Prisons Service, at the same time.

The deceased is accused of marrying Mbitu in 2009 in church but later married Murimi in 2012 at the Attorney General’s office.

She refuted these allegations, saying that the alleged first marriage had never existed.

Bigamy is an offense of marrying someone else while legally married and attracts a prison sentence of up to five years.

Her body is currently lying at Kenyatta University Morgue.