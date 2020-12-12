Policemen held over Sh15 million theft





A police officer suspected to have colluded with a thug to rob a businesswoman of Sh15 million at gunpoint at Mistsumi Business park in Nairobi will remain in custody until December 17.

Corporal George Onyango Mtere attached to Ruiru police station is suspected to have robbed Ms Daksha Patel of her handbag inside a lift as she left the building.

In an affidavit filed at Milimani law courts, sergeant Patrick Kirimi of Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Parklands said Cpl. Mtere robbed Ms Patel jointly with an accomplice.

Cpl. Mtere’s accomplice Bernard Okech was arrested at his house in Mathare North where he was found with Sh10 million suspected to have been robbed from Ms Patel.

And principal magistrate David Ndungi allowed Sgt. Kirimi to detain the cop at Parklands police station.

Ms Patel was accosted by two gunmen as she headed to a bank to deposit the money, and robbed of her handbag, laptop and mobile phone.

Police say the robbery was organized by Ms Patel’s three employees who brought in Cpl. Mtere and Okech rob her. They knew she handled huge sums of money.

Each of the three employees were taken to their respective homes where some of the money was recovered. One of them later led detectives to Okech’s house where the huge amount was recovered.

Cpl. Mtere was arrested at his rural home in Ndori village, Kisumu county but no money was found with him.

Ms Patel’s workers and their accomplice Okech have already been charged with robbery with violence which they denied on Thursday.

“We still have more leads to recover the remaining money robbed and the firearms used to facilitate the robbery which we believe to be with (Cpl. Mtere) the respondent,” Sgt. Kirimi stated in his affidavit.

Ndungi said the offence of robbery is serious and considering that the firearms allegedly used have not been recovered there is a possibility they could be used to harm members of public in similar robberies.