Policeman wanted for pushing girlfriend off balcony surrenders.





A Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer accused of pushing his girlfriend off the balcony from the fourth floor of an apartment they were residing in has surrendered to the authorities.

The officer who has been on the run for two days surrendered at the Kasarani police station.

He is accused of pushing the lady from the apartment in Ngumba, a Nairobi suburb, after an argument.=

In a statement recorded to detectives, Police Constable Kevin Amwayi is however reported to have denied pushing Jackline Muthoni off the balcony, claiming she jumped off.

Witnesses said the middle-aged woman died after she fell on the rear windscreen of a salon car that had been parked outside.

She fell from the fourth floor of the apartment and it is not clear if she was pushed or jumped out after an argument with the man she was with.

Confirming the incident, Kasarani sub-county Commander Peter Mwanzo said the suspect was in their custody and that they were yet to establish whether she jumped herself or she was pushed off.

“We don’t know if it was an accident or he did it. We are talking to him to tell us more,” he said.

An autopsy on the body of Muthoni is expected to be conducted Monday.