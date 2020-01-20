Policeman shot, wounded in ambush by suspected robbers

A police officer was on Monday morning shot and wounded by suspected thugs in Dandora, Nairobi.

According to witnesses, the gang of three escaped on foot after the 5.30 am incident.

The thugs are reported to have targeted the gun in possession of the officer who was walking to his work station but noticed the cop’s colleagues nearby.

A confrontation is reported to have then ensued leaving the officer with a head injury.

An operation mounted by the officers in Dandora to flush out the suspected thugs failed to bear any fruit.

Confirming the incident, Nairobi Police boss Philip Ndolo said the injured police officer has been admitted in hospital in stable condition.

“We have to keep looking for the gang and recover that weapon from them for the safety of all of us, “he said.

In a different incident, three suspected thugs were shot dead along Landhies Road in Nairobi.

During the weekend incident, police recovered two pistols, four rounds of ammunition and a pen knife.

A shootout ensued after the gang of four refused to surrender when they were accosted by police officers.

The bodies were taken to city mortuary.