Policeman in custody for stabbing colleague in row over Sh9k rent – VIDEO





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is holding a policeman who stabbed his colleague several times during a fight over rent for a house they shared at Shauri Moyo police station.

Elijah Wanyiri, who is attached to Kasarani Sports Centre, is being held for allegedly stabbing Peter Mutemi, who is attached to the office of Director of Public Prosecutions, at Makadara law courts on February 12.

Inspector Boniface Ireri of Shauri Moyo DCI offices obtained orders to hold Wanyiri for seven more days for police to conclude an investigation into a case of attempted murder regarding the incident.

Ireri said Mutemi sustained deep cuts on the chest and was admitted at Care Hospital before being discharged on Monday.

The two live in a double room house inside the police lines which they jointly pay a rent of Sh9,000 but Wanyiri allegedly only contributed Sh1,000 for the rent.

An argument is said to have ensued between them after Mutemi reportedly complained over Wanyiri’s unwillingness to raise his half of the rent.

Ireri said he was apprehensive that Wanyiri, if set free, might interfere with the investigation owing to the fact that he is a serving police officer.

The detective had sought to detain Wanyiri for 10 days to establish the health condition of Mutemi before consulting the office of Director of Public Prosecutions.

However, Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga allowed police to detain him for seven days only and he will be arraigned on Monday.