Policeman in court over theft of boots worth Sh6.4 million





A policeman was charged with the theft of ankle boots worth Sh6,454,342 from the Kenya Police Service’s central store in Industrial Area.

Denice Onyango Okong’o is accused of breaking into a building and stealing 1,826 and 398 pairs of men’s and women’s high ankle boots respectively, on August 9.

The items were stolen at the depot along Likoni road where Okong’o works.

He is accused of having committed the offence with a Kenya Prisons Service officer who was charged over the same theft on Monday and others are still at large.

A policeman who was on night guard duty with Okong’o is being sought over the same offence.

The shoes were reported missing at the Industrial Area police station by a police officer at the depot and the directorate of criminal investigations took over the matter.

Prisons officer Naftali Muturi Wahome was allegedly found with the shoes and material for making police uniforms at his house in the Industrial Area remand and allocation prison on Saturday and told investigators that he received them from Okong’o.

He was the first to be charged with the theft and is out on bond.

Okong’o was freed on a Sh1 million bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh300,000.

The case will be mentioned on September 2.