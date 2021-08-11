Policeman in court for conning colleague

Vitalis Okondoi at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with conning a fellow police officer. PIC: Joseph Ndunda

An administration police officer who is said to have conned his colleague of Sh170,000 in a fake recruitment deal has until August 16 to pay him or answer fraud charges at Kibera law courts.

Vitalis Okodoi attached to the security of government buildings (SGB) unit headquarters is accused of obtaining the money from Julius Kipchirchir Chepkwony of Langata police station promising him a slot in the National Police Service for his son during the March recruitment.

He allegedly received the money in different amounts on diverse dates between 23rd and 28th March this year and his lawyer Robert Businge told the court that the two officers are settling the matter out of court.

The lawyer was seeking a postponing of plea taking which was scheduled for August 16 if the two will not have settled the matter. He will remain in custody at Langata police station during the period.

The lawyer was seeking a plea deferral before senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua and claimed negotiations are ongoing to resolve the matter out of court.