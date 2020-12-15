Policeman detained over robbery at Manu Chandaria’s home





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has obtained orders to detain a policeman and two security guards for four days so as to complete investigations on a night robbery at businessman Manu Chandaria’s home in Nairobi.

The three are police constable Jared Obanga Makambe, and G4S guards Stephen Omwenga Onyeko and Juda Wafula Musembe. They will be held at Huruma police station.

In an affidavit filed at Makadara law courts, detective constable Godfrey Munene of Starehe DCI offices said the three jointly with others broke into Chandaria’s home and stole Sh700,000 and jewellery worth Sh600,000 on Monday night. An inventory of all that was stolen has not been taken.

“Investigations into the circumstances and facts surrounding this robbery are incomplete as this matter was taken over by the DCI Starehe from Muthaiga, Pangani and Huruma police stations on December 14,” Munene stated.

Munene said he needed to hold the suspects for 14 days to assist in apprehending their accomplices, record the statements of the witnesses, and revisit the scene of the crime.

He also said he needed to obtain the call data records of the suspects from mobile telephone services provider – Safaricom (K) Limited before determining whether to charge or release them.

Chief magistrate Heston Nyaga allowed Munene to detain the suspects for four days. They will return to court on December 21.