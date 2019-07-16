Policeman accused of kissing colleague’s son was to be in Mandera

A police officer accused of kissing a colleague’s seven-year son had been transferred to Mandera days before the incident.

On Sunday night, the boy’s mother was awakened by her niece who informed her that her son had been taken by the said officer.

The mother raised alarm and neighbours arrested the policeman and locked him up in a cell.

The incident took place at Kakamega police line.

The boy narrated how the policeman took him to his house upstairs within the block and started kissing him on his lips.

Police records show that the policeman had been transferred to Elwak to Mandera three days before the incident.