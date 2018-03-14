PHOTO | FILE

Two policemen are recovering in hospital after one of them accidentally shot himself and his colleague while on duty.

The two are admitted at Manda Naval Base in Lamu County and are said to be in stable condition as they wait for specialised treatment.

According to police report, one policeman who was relieving his colleague from sentry duties on Sunday evening tripped and fell down, prompting his general-purpose machine gun to start firing.

In the event, he accidentally shot himself severally on his left thigh fracturing it completely. He also shot his colleague on the back and abdomen.

At least 40 rounds of ammunition were discharged in the accident.

Police are yet to confirm whether the injuries were gunshots or ricochets from the wall.

The accident happened in Bodhai, Garissa county.

Bodhai clinical officer conducted first aid at the scene to stop bleeding and later the two were transferred to Bodhai junction KDF medical facility and later to Manda Naval Base.

Police are conducting an investigation on the incident.

Police officers serving in the North Eastern region are allowed to carry automatic weapon.