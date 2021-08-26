Police warn women against ‘eating fare’

Police have warned women against receiving or demanding money from men in exchange for love.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti specifically cautioned leading in Universities and Colleges that men who are quick to offer money at times turn out to what he described as ‘predators’.

“The DCI strongly warns and cautions the female youth particularly those in the Universities, Colleges, and other tertiary institutions to be wary of predators whose bond of love is premised on monetary cords that are meant to temporarily win their affection,” said Kinoti in a statement on social media.

These cords suffer monetary volatility which lead to suicidal & animalistic psychological attacks. Take time to know him & do due diligence.

Kinoti made the statement on the background of increased murders involving couples and lovebirds. In the latest incident, Police arrested a Prisons warder who’d disappeared from duty armed with a G3 rifle, and reportedly on a mission to kill his girlfriend, who is said to have defrauded him Sh900,000.

Detectives have arrested prison warder Edwin Omuse, who disappeared from duty yesterday armed with a G3 rifle, on a mission to kill his girlfriend. An enraged Omuse stormed out of Kangeta GK Prison in Meru, carrying the carefully concealed riffle in a sack.

This arrest comes days after a police officer in Nakuru stormed Njoro sub-county Hospital and shot his girlfriend dead before taking his own life.

Constable Bernard Sivo had earlier attacked his girlfriend Mary Nyambura, 29, in their house and broke her right leg in an assault.

She then rushed to the hospital to treat her broken leg before he followed her and shot her dead.

Last month, policewoman Caroline Kangogo hit the headlines after allegedly killing John Ogweno, her colleague, and Peter Ndwiga, a businessman. Both are said to have been her lovers.

After over ten days on the run, Kangogo was found dead in her parents’ home in Anin village, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

And in 2019, Naftali Njahi Kinuthia, 28, attacked Moi University student Ivy Wangechi with an axe outside the hostel and killed her instantly. He later told Police he’d invested emotions and money in Wangechi but she did reciprocate with love as expected.