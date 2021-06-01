Police unearth car theft syndicate in Nairobi





Six people linked to motor vehicle theft will remain in custody for 10 days after police obtained orders to detain them pending investigations into a syndicate behind car theft in Nairobi.

The six are Fred Outa, Nahashon Ayiecha, and Benson Ouma.

Others are Charles Odhiambo, Kennedy Otieno, and Lucy Wainui.

They will be held at Kileleshwa police station after senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki of Kibera law courts granted custodial orders sought by detective constable Simon Gachoka of Nairobi Area Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.

Outa and Ayiecha were sought by authorities after vanishing with a car they leased from businessman David Samuel Kalolo to pick a passenger at JKIA on April 3.

They had paid Sh3000 to use the probox for a day but were unavailable on phone thereafter when Kalolo was expecting them to return his car.

During investigations by the Directorate of Crminal Investigations (DCI), it emerged Outa used a fake national ID and driving license while leasing Kalolo’s car.

The DCI traced him through the Criminal Research and Intelligence Bureau and arrested him within Pangani in Nairobi.

He was found with a coloured laminated copy of Kalolo’s national ID.

Outa then led detectives to Ayiecha and the two later took police to the Donholm area where Ouma was arrested.

According to DCI, Ouma receives stolen vehicles, changes their identity, and affixes them with different identities.

The three later led the DCI officers to Ngong where Otieno was arrested.

Otieno was found with a suspected stolen car affixed with registration number KCT 268B a Toyota Axio which he told detectives he had received from Ouma.

“Upon quick search, a registration plate number KCU 276R which belongs to one of the motor vehicles reported stolen was found partially destroyed and hidden under the back seat,” stated Gachoka in an affidavit filed by prosecution counsel Allan Mogere.

“In the boot of the recovered motor vehicle was a bag with broken pieces of car window glasses of which had different markings of registration details from the one affixed on the motor vehicle. Also on the driver’s seat was blood stains suspected to be of the victim whose motor vehicle was stolen

Outa, Ayiecha, and Ouma later led the detectives to the Ruai by-pass where Odhiambo was arrested.

He led the detectives to Wanui’s PATS Motors along Kangundo road and in her yard, a car suspected to be stolen was recovered.

Gachoka said the identification parade of the suspects has not been done.

He said he also wants to compare the DNA samples of the respondents and those collected from one of the stolen motor vehicles.

The detective also wants to get the suspects’’ phones’ data and geographical positions of their mobile phones’ numbers.

Police will also liaise with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to authenticate ownership and details of the cars and the suspects will also aid the detectives in recovering more stolen motor vehicles