Police storm Barclays Bank branch in search of fake currency syndicate

By Nyaboga Kiage March 19th, 2019 1 min read

Police in Nairobi have stormed a bank in the city centre in search of fake currency.

Detectives from Flying Squad and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations stormed into Barclays Bank, Queensway branch, located on Mama Ngina Street at 1pm on Tuesday.

The fake currency is estimated to be worth Ksh17 billion. The fake currency is in US dollars.

Flying Squad boss Musa Yego has confirmed the operation.

Three Kenyan suspects and a foreigner have been arrested

Barclays Bank has confirmed the incident in its Queensway branch.

