Police storm Barclays Bank branch in search of fake currency syndicate
Police in Nairobi have stormed a bank in the city centre in search of fake currency.
Detectives from Flying Squad and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations stormed into Barclays Bank, Queensway branch, located on Mama Ngina Street at 1pm on Tuesday.
The fake currency is estimated to be worth Ksh17 billion. The fake currency is in US dollars.
Flying Squad boss Musa Yego has confirmed the operation.
Three Kenyan suspects and a foreigner have been arrested
Barclays Bank has confirmed the incident in its Queensway branch.
A customer who holds a personal safe deposit box at our Queensway branch was this morning intercepted by police at the branch. Police are currently investigating the contents of his safe deposit box. We are assisting the authorities to investigate this matter fully.
— Barclays Bank Kenya (@Barclays_Kenya) March 19, 2019